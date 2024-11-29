UFO Sighted Over US Capitol Hill? Mysterious Lights in Washington DC Skies Spark Panic; Video Goes Viral

A mysterious three dotted lights spotted over Capitol Hill in Washington DC skies caused panic among residents on Thursday evening, November 28, which many believed potential unidentified flying objects (UFOs), while some say gleaming lights.

A video shared by Netzines, including former US Air Force and licensed tour guide Dennis Diggins, shows four dotted bright lights hovering over the US Capitol Hill and above the Statue of Freedom. The sighting comes weeks after Congress held hearings on alleged alien spacecraft programs.

The lights at the U.S. Capitol building have been causing "UFO sightings" in the camera lens for decades & decades.



(Just lens flares, but interesting someone is passing them around, again, and more so interesting people are buying it. New photo, same lens flare 'phenomenon'.) https://t.co/nhm2pxvawfpic.twitter.com/WGrTS543mY — John Greenewald, Jr. (@blackvaultcom) November 27, 2024

Researcher and Ufologist John Greenewald Jr said, “The lights at the U.S. Capitol building have been causing ‘UFO sightings’ in the camera lens for decades & decades." “(Just lens flares, but interesting someone is passing them around, again, and more so interesting people are buying it. New photo, same lens flare ‘phenomenon)" he added.

Some videos taken from another location, involving different angles sparked fear among the netizens, leading them to question how these bright lights came out of nowhere.