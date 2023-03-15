UIDAI makes online document update in Aadhaar free for next 3 months

New Delhi, March 15 The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has decided to allow residents to update documents in their Aadhaar online free of cost for the next three months.

The decision was taken as part of Digital India initiative, and residents urged to get the benefit of free document update facility on myAadhaar portal. The free service is available for the next three months, i.e., March 15 to June 14, but only on myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier.

The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated. This will help in improved ease of living, better service delivery, and enhances authentication success rate.

If there is a need to change demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc), the residents can use regular online update service, or may visit nearest Aadhaar centre. In such cases, normal charges will apply.

During the past decade, Aadhaar number has emerged as a universally accepted proof of identity for residents in India. Nearly 1,200 government schemes and programs, run by both the central and state governments, are using Aadhaar-based identification for delivery of services. Besides, several other services by service providers, including financial institutions like Banks, NBFCs, etc are also using Aadhaar to authenticate and onboard customers seamlessly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor