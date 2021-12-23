UK approves covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 as new daily cases cross 1 lakh mark

The situation in Britain is deteriorating after new variant of covid was found, the Omicron. The number of Omicron patients in the UK has been on the rise for the past few days. In Britain, meanwhile, over 1 million new patients are being added every day. For the first time in Britain, the number of daily covid cases exceeded one million.

Meanwhile, British regulators have approved the use of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11. The decision comes at a time when Britain's government has reduced the period of quarantine required for infected people. The UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) says the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine has been approved for use in children between the ages of 5 and 11 after it was found to be "safe and effective". Children under this age group have been shown to be at low risk, said Jun Rain, chief executive of the British regulator MHRA.

To mitigate the growing effects of omicron, Britain is preparing to intensify the campaign for a booster dose of the vaccine. Britain on Wednesday crossed the 30 million dose mark for the third dose of the vaccine. The government aims to make the vaccine available to all adults by the end of this year. A few days ago, Britain decided to increase the duration of self-isolation for people infected with corona from 10 days to seven days.