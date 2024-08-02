UK Baloch National Movement plans protest against Pakistan atrocities

Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan], August 2 : The United Kingdom chapter of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) announced on Friday that it would hold a protest in London's Trafalgar Square on August 5 over atrocities committed by Pakistan against the peaceful people of Balochistan.

In a post on X, BNM stated, "The BNM UK chapter has announced a protest against the violent actions of the state of Pakistan aimed at stopping the peaceful Baloch Raaji Muchi. This protest is part of a series of demonstrations called on by Baloch National Movement Chairman Dr Naseem Baluch with participation from all BNM chapters" with participation from all BNM chapters.

The human rights abuses in Balochistan continue to rise each day as Pakistani security forces inflict brutalities on Baloch protesters intending to participate in the Baloch National Gathering (Baloch Raaji Muchi).

Reports have suggested that authorities have employed excessive force, deliberately targeting the protesters of the BRM. This act is seen as a severe violation of the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression protected under international law.

Notably, this critical situation in Balochistan has garnered international attention from global human rights organizations, lawmakers, and activists.

Previously, UK lawmaker John McDonnell introduced a resolution in the UK Parliament condemning the heinous actions of Pakistani security forces against peaceful protests in Balochistan.

Similarly, PAANK social media coordinator and Baloch rights activist Jamal Baloch also organized a protest in front of the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands this week.

During the protest, Jamal urged the international community to work together to stop the ongoing violence in Balochistan. Over the past five days, a large number of people have been killed and injured by Pakistani forces due to open fire incidents across Balochistan.

Meanwhile, protesters alleged that Pakistani defence forces are trying to prevent them from participating in nationwide gatherings that hold the government and defence forces accountable for their "brutality" against the Baloch community.

Previously, the international human rights watchdog Human Rights Watch released a statement urging Pakistani authorities to show restraint, release all those detained for peaceful protest, and restore internet access.

In the same statement, Patricia Gossman, Associate Asia Director at Human Rights Watch, emphasized the need for Pakistani authorities to respect the right to peaceful protest and use only "necessary force when nonviolent means fail."

