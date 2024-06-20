UK: Conservative Party faces election gambling scandal

London [UK], June 20 : A protection officer assigned to Britain's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has been arrested on allegations of placing bets on the timing of the country's upcoming general election, which was unexpectedly called earlier than anticipated, the Metropolitan Police disclosed on Wednesday, The New York Times reported.

According to a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, which covers London, the officer has been relieved from operational duties and was arrested on Monday "on suspicion of misconduct in public office." The force clarified that the officer, who has not been named, has been released on bail "pending further enquiries."

News of the arrest surfaced a week after Craig Williams, a Conservative lawmaker and parliamentary aide to Sunak, publicly admitted placing a bet on the election date before July 4 was formally announced. "I put a flutter on the general election some weeks ago," Williams acknowledged on social media, expressing willingness to fully cooperate with inquiries by the Gambling Commission, the regulatory body overseeing the betting industry in Britain, according to the NYT report.

"I don't want it to be a distraction from the campaign," Williams stated, reflecting on his actions. "I should have thought through how it looks."

Under British election regulations, Prime Minister Sunak had the authority to choose the election date, as long as it fell before late January next year. Despite earlier indications that the election would occur in the latter half of the year, Sunak opted for July 4, a decision that caught many political analysts off guard.

The Metropolitan Police revealed in their statement that they were alerted by the Gambling Commission on Friday regarding allegations involving an officer from the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command placing a bet. This command, a division of the Metropolitan Police, includes officers responsible for close protection duties for high-profile figures such as the prime minister and members of the royal family, requiring utmost discretion, as reported by NYT.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the oversight body responsible for investigating serious allegations against officers in England and Wales.

In response to inquiries, the Metropolitan Police reiterated their commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability within their ranks. The incident has raised concerns about the conduct of officers in sensitive roles and underscores the importance of upholding public trust and integrity in law enforcement.

Prime Minister Sunak's surprise election announcement and the subsequent fallout from the betting allegations have added a new dimension to the political landscape, prompting scrutiny and calls for clarity regarding the ethical standards expected of those in positions of public trust.

As the investigation progresses, both the Metropolitan Police and the IOPC are expected to conduct thorough inquiries to determine the extent of any misconduct and to uphold the principles of impartiality and professionalism in policing, The New York Times reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor