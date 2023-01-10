UK Envoy Alex Ellis holds meeting with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

British Kingdom High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Monday held a meeting with Gujarat Chief Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar to discuss collaboration with the new government on climate, education, and sport.

Ellis lauded the contribution of Gujarati diaspora to the UK-India Living Bridge. He tweeted, "Excellent meeting @Bhupendrapbjp to discuss collaboration with the new government on climate, education and sport. The Gujarati diaspora make an immense contribution to the UK-India #LivingBridge."

Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel in a tweet stated, "Met the British High Commissioner in India Mr. @AlexWEllis at Gandhinagar. Discussed with him about 15 meetings to be held in Gujarat under the G20 Summit." Notably, India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1.

Meanwhile, Alex Ellis welcomed the signing and exchanging of letters for formalizing the Young Professional Scheme, calling it another "element in strengthening" ties between India and UK. He tweeted, "Another element in strengthening #LivingBridge which supports the flow of ideas and talent."

On Monday, the High Commissioner of India to the UK, Vikram K Doraiswami, and Matthew Rycroft, the permanent secretary at the Home Office of the UK signed and exchanged letters for formalising the Young Professional Scheme at an event in London.

The High Commission of India in London tweeted, "HC @VDoraiswami & PUS Home @MatthewRycroft1 signed & exchanged the letters for formalising the Young Professional Scheme at an event @HCI_London today. Further details and implementation date will be shared soon. @MEAIndia @PIBHomeAffairs @ukhomeoffice @DoC_GoI @ANI @DDNewslive."

"Delighted to agree the Young Professional Scheme today with High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami. YPS is an important step in strengthening migration + mobility relationship, Matthew Rycroft stated in a tweet.

Earlier in November, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis said that PM Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak announced the launch of the young professional scheme at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

( With inputs from ANI )

