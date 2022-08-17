UK: Major fire breaks out near London Bridge station; train services shut

Massive fire broke out in the United Kingdom's capital London on Wednesday, August 17. The fire, which erupted under some power lines close to London Bridge station, disrupted train services in the region. The video of the incident showed a thick column of smoke rising from over the bridge. Firefighters are battling to keep the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading while the source of the blaze is not yet known.

The London Fire Brigade reported receiving calls about the incident at around 9:30 am (local time) and dispatched around 70 firefighters to put out the blaze, which is believed to have originated at a business centre situated beneath the railway arches. Due to the thick smoke coming from the location, firefighters asked people who were working or living close to the fire's source to shut their windows and asked others to stay away from the Southwark area.