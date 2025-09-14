UK needs "revolutionary government change": Elon Musk at far-right anti-migrant rally in London

London [UK], September 14 : Billionaire Elon Musk called for "revolutionary government change" in the United Kingdom while speaking virtually at a far-right anti-immigration protest in London, CNN reported.

The world's richest man, who previously served as an adviser to US President Donald Trump, made the comments days ahead of Trump's upcoming state visit to Britain, four years before the next scheduled general election in the UK, CNN added.

"There needs to be massive government reform in Britain and the people need to be in charge, not some bureaucracy that doesn't care," Musk said during a Q&A session with far-right political activist Tommy Robinson, the organiser of the rally, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

"We must have revolutionary government change... This really requires everyone to sort of marshal the people, to take charge, reform the government, and make sure that you actually have a government that is for the people, by the people," he stressed.

In other incendiary remarks on Saturday (local time), Musk warned the audience via livestream, saying: "violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die."

He also referenced the killing of American political activist Charlie Kirk in the United States on Wednesday, claiming that "people on the left" were "openly" celebrating his death.

"The left is the party of murder and celebrating murder," Musk said, CNN reported.

According to CNN, Musk has increasingly involved himself in UK politics over the past year. Last summer, amid a wave of violent anti-immigration riots in Britain, the Tesla CEO and owner of X had warned that "civil war is inevitable."

In January, Musk sparked controversy by saying that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer should be in prison after raising a historic child sex abuse scandal in parts of England.

Musk had previously aligned himself with Nigel Farage, leader of the populist Reform UK party, but their alliance broke down earlier this year when Farage declined to echo Musk's support for Robinson, the founder of the now-defunct anti-immigration English Defence League (EDL), who was jailed in the past for contempt of court over false accusations against a Syrian refugee.

