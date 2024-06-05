UK PM Rishi Sunak speaks to PM Modi, congratulates him on election win

London [UK], June 5 : UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his win in the Lok Sabha elections. He noted that the two nations share the "closest of friendship" and the friendship will continue to thrive.

Sharing details regarding his conversation with PM Modi, Sunak stated, "Today I spoke to @narendramodi to congratulate him on his election victory. The UK and India share the closest of friendships, and together that friendship will continue to thrive."

ब्रिटेन और भारत के बीच करीबी मित्रता है, और साथ मिलकर यह मित्रता आगे बढ़ती रहेगी। 🇬🇧🇮🇳

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. The Election Commission of India has declared the results of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own.

Wishes are pouring in from across the globe after Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a third consecutive win in the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden congratulated PM Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He noted that the friendship between India and the US is only growing as the two nations unlock a shared future of unlimited potential.

In a post on X, Biden stated, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential."

Extending his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said, "I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi."

"As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India," Wickremesinghe said in a post on social media platform X. The leader of the opposition of Sri Lanka, Sajith Premadasa too, wished the Prime Minister on the "historic win.""Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji and NDA on a historic win. We look forward to being inspired by a new chapter of big decisions for India and another chapter of India's "Neighborhood First Policy," Premadasa wrote on X.

The wishes from Sri Lanka did not cease here. The former Prime Minister of the island nation, Mahinda Rajapaksa also extended his wishes on PM Modi's election win.

"My heartiest congratulations to my friend @narendramodi ji on securing a third term following BJP's victory in India. The people have spoken, acknowledging his vision & dedication to serving India. I look forward to furthering our ties with the new government," Rajapaksa wrote on X.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections and said he looks forward to expanding the "fast-growing" ties between the two nations.

He further stressed expanding India-Taiwan collaboration on trade, technology and other sectors to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

"My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his election victory. We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing Taiwan-India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology & other sectors to contribute to peace & prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," President Lai posted on X.

Moreover, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also congratulated Narendra Modi who is set for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance emerged victorious in the parliamentary elections.

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 5, 2024

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim congratulated PM Modi for winning the third consecutive term.

Ibrahim stated that he looked forward to working with him as they forge a new era of ties between India and Malaysia. He also shared his old picture with PM Modi, where the two leaders shared a laugh while shaking hands.

pic.twitter.com/C0I8VPLGVe— Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) June 5, 2024

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez congratulated PM Modi on his win in the Lok Sabha polls. Calling India an "important partner" of Spain, he noted that the two nations will work together to address global challenges.

In a post on X, Sanchez stated, "My most sincere congratulations to @narendramodi for his electoral victory. India is an important partner of Spain and together we work to address global challenges. We will continue to strengthen our relationships in this new mandate."

Earlier in the day, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader. Twenty-one NDA leaders signed a letter to elect Narendra Modi as their leader during a key meeting held at his official residence in Delhi.

During the meeting, the NDA leaders congratulated the Prime Minister for his leadership and the strides made by the nation under him in the last 10 years.

They appreciated the efforts made by the Prime Minister in nation-building highlighting that he has a clear vision for 'Viksit Bharat' and that they are partners in this goal.

