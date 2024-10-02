UK PM Starmer, Australian PM Albanese condemn Iran's attack on Israel

London [UK], October 2 : World leaders, including UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer, UK Defence Secretary John Healey, and Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese condemned Iran's attack on Israel.

Starmer said that he was against the Iranian attempt to harm 'innocent' Israelis.

Starmer said in a post on X, "I completely condemn Iran's attack on Israel this evening."

"In the last few hours, the Iranian regime has launched over 200 ballistic missiles at civilian targets in Israel. It's too soon to assess the impact fully. But I utterly condemn this attempt by the Iranian regime to harm innocent Israelis, to escalate this incredibly dangerous situation and push the region ever closer to the brink."

Starmer said that it supported Israel's right to self-defence in the face of aggression.

"It cannot be tolerated. We stand with Israel, and we recognise her right to self-defence in the face of this aggression. Iran must stop these attacks, together with its proxies like Hezbollah. Iran has menaced the Middle East for far too long. Chaos and destruction brought not just to Israel, but to the people they live amongst in Lebanon and beyond."

Starmer said that he spoke to several officials to try to find a solution to the violence in the Middle East.

"Make no mistake, Britain stands full square against such violence. We support Israel's reasonable demand for the security of its people. I've spoken today to Prime Minister Netanyahu, the King of Jordan, President Macron and Chancellor Schultz. In the last week, I've also spoken to other leaders, including Prime Minister McCarthy of Lebanon, President Abbas, the leader of the Palestinian Authority to try to find the space for a political solution to the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza because I am deeply concerned that the region is on the brink. And I'm deeply concerned about the risk of miscalculation," he said.

Starmer warned all the UK nationals in the area to leave as soon as possible.

"The situation in Lebanon is increasingly grave. I want to repeat my advice to British nationals who are still in Lebanon. You must leave now. You should register your presence with government officials on our website. We have a chartered flight and we're doing everything we can to get people out. But the situation is extremely volatile. So if you have the means to leave, the time is now. Do not wait," he said.

John Healey, UK Defence Secretary, said that British forces played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East but did not explain further.

"I completely condemn Iran's attack against Israel. British forces have this evening played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East. I want to thank all British personnel involved in the operation for their courage and professionalism. The UK stands fully behind Israel's right to defend its country and its people against threats," he said.

Anthony Albanese said that this is an extremely dangerous situation.

Australia condemns Iran’s missile attack on Israel. This is an extremely dangerous escalation - Australia and the global community have been clear in our calls for de-escalation. Further hostilities put civilians at risk. We are monitoring the situation closely and encourage… — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) October 1, 2024

"Australia condemns Iran's missile attack on Israel. This is an extremely dangerous escalation - Australia and the global community have been clear in our calls for de-escalation. Further hostilities put civilians at risk. We are monitoring the situation closely and encourage Australians in Israel to follow the advice of local authorities."

Iran on Tuesday launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel. The United States military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defense Forces to help defend Israel against this attack. US Naval destroyers joined Israeli air defence units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles.

Israeli Defence Forces on Tuesday night released footage of hundreds of Iranian missiles as they rained over the Old City in Jerusalem on Tuesday in a major escalation of the raging conflict in the Middle East. The IDF further said that it intercepted 'a large number' of the 180 ballistic missiles launched from Iran.

The Times of Israel reports that Israelis have now been told they can leave shelters after Iranian attack of 180 ballistic missiles.

