UK PM Sunak, a "devout Hindu", extends wishes on Diwali, Bandi Chhor Divas

London [UK], November 11 : Rishi Sunak, the first British Asian Prime Minister and a "devout Hindu" has extended Diwali wishes with a message of looking to the "future with hope".

The UK PM also wished Bandi Chhor Divas to be "friends in the Sikh community".

"Happy Diwali to all those celebrating around the world and across the UK, and a very happy Bandi Chhor Divas to our friends in the Sikh community," Sunak's message from the British High Commission read.

"With the lighting of the Diyas, let this be a moment we can look to the future with hope. My guiding light as Prime Minister is the determination to change things for the better, and as a symbol of the triumph of light over darkness, I believe Diwali is a poignant representation of the endeavour for a brighter tomorrow," the message added.

"As your first British Asian Prime Minister and a devout Hindu, I also hope this can be a celebration of the fantastic ethnic and cultural diversity that makes the UK the place it is today," Sunak added.

A day ago, the British High Commission in India wished all Indians on the occasion of Diwali.

"Diwali is about family, friends, and fun, so we brought all of that together in the office. Aap sabhi ko humari taraf se Diwali ki shubhkamnayein (A very Happy Diwali to all of you from our side)," the British High Commission in India posted on

The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, wished everyone a safe, happy and prosperous Diwali.

"Namaste! We wish you all a very Happy Diwali from the side of the British High Commission. Diwali is truly a global event, celebrated in India, celebrated across the world including in 10 Downing Street, and across the United Kingdom," Ellis said, adding, "That's why I would like to say... 'Aap aur aapki Diwali surakshit, samridh aur khushaal rahe' (We wish you and your Diwali stay safe, prosperous and happy)".

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed guests from the Hindu community to Downing Street ahead of Diwali.

Visuals shared by Downing Street on X showed the UK PM and his wife, Akshata Murty, lighting diyas, surrounded by a large number of people who had come to join the celebration. Later, Speaker of the UK House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle, hosted the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami.

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights, which symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness and good over evil. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.

