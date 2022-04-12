UK PM to be fined over COVID lockdown parties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be fined by the police for attending parties during the country's COVID lockdown, British media reported on Tuesday.

More than 50 related fines have been issued by the police over breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules at gatherings in Johnson's offices and residence at Downing Street. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

