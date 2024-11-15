UK PM's Office Apologises After Diwali Celebration Menu Sparks Controversy Over Meat and Alcohol

The UK Prime Minister's Office recently held a Diwali celebration at 10 Downing Street, which caused controversy because meat and alcohol were included in the menu, violating traditional Hindu customs. The event was attended by community leaders and senior politicians and featured cultural activities like lighting diyas, a Kuchipudi dance performance, and a speech by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. However, many British Hindus were shocked to find lamb kebabs, beer, and wine served during the dinner, resulting in significant backlash from the community.

In response to the criticism, Prime Minister Starmer's office issued an apology on Friday, acknowledging the "mistake" in organizing the Diwali reception. While the official statement did not specifically mention the menu, a spokesperson recognized the community's concerns and assured that such an oversight would not occur in future celebrations. This situation contrasts with last year's Diwali celebrations hosted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, where the menu did not include meat or alcohol.

Satish K Sharma, a prominent British Hindu pandit, expressed his disappointment and criticized the Prime Minister's office for its "complete lack of sensitivity and simple consultation." He noted that for over 14 years, Diwali celebrations at 10 Downing Street had respected cultural sensitivities by avoiding meat and alcohol. "I am disappointed and quite shocked that this year's celebration seemed to be dominated by an inebriated, meat-filled atmosphere," he said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). Sharma called for a public statement from Prime Minister Starmer, stating that if the inclusion of meat and alcohol was accidental, it was still disappointing; if deliberate, it would send a negative message to the British Hindu community.

The group Insight UK, which advocates for British Hindus and Indians, also expressed disapproval, stating that the "sacred celebration was marred by meat and alcohol." They offered to advise officials at 10 Downing Street on how to better respect religious sentiments in future events. Their online post emphasized that the menu choice reflected a lack of understanding or respect for the religious traditions of Diwali and urged greater consideration in planning such events moving forward.