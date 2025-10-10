"UK to be your partner of choice": British PM Starmer invites India to deepen fintech ties, highlights growing trade and investment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that India and the UK remain global leaders in financial technology (fintech), as trade and services between the two nations have doubled over the past four years.

Addressing the Global Fintech Fest at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, Starmer said that the trade agreement between India and the UK provides a launchpad to further advance fintech partnerships. He invited Indian companies to engage in business with the UK while hoping that Britain would become India's partner of choice in finance and fintech.

"The UK and India are natural partners here. We are both world leaders in fintech. We have the second and third-largest fintech sectors in the world. Our trade and services have doubled over the last four years alone. And now our trade agreement provides a launchpad to go even further. We want the UK to be your number one partner of choice for finance and fintech. I'm here to extend an invitation to all of you to do business with Britain, to see the UK as your gateway to going global," the UK PM said.

Starmer said that the coming together of the UK's talent and creativity with India's vibrancy and promise is an incredible combination.

"We are so committed to this because we see India's potential. This country holds the promise of the future in its hands as the world's biggest democracy, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies, with half of its population under 25 years old. The vibrancy and promise of this nation are clear, especially here in Mumbai. And when this all comes together with the UK's talent and creativity, with our institutions and entrepreneurs, it is an incredible combination," he added.

Earlier in the day, Starmer announced new initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation with India across technology, education, and creative industries, reaffirming the deep and evolving partnership between the two countries.

At a press conference, he said, "We are opening the UK-India Technology Security Initiative to boost opportunities for great British companies and deliver dozens of new investments into the United Kingdom, harnessing tech as one of the biggest engines that we have for jobs and for growth."

Highlighting key outcomes from his visit, he said collaboration between India and the UK continues to expand into new areas.

"Other standout wins this week have come in filmmaking, with the announcement that three new Bollywood blockbusters will be made in the United Kingdom, and in education, with the announcement today that the University of Lancaster and the University of Surrey will open new campuses in India, joining other British universities setting up here, and making the UK India's top international education provider," Starmer said.

Starmer also called for a "hands-on" approach to implementing trade and investment deals between the UK and India, stressing that his government aims to work closely with industry leaders to ensure tangible results from the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and other bilateral partnerships.

