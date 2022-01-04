UK: West Midlands Police recover 3 million pounds of 'ill-gotten gains' from criminals in 12 months

UK's West Midlands Police have recovered almost three million pounds of 'ill-gotten gains' during the last 12 months after its financial investigators pursued the 'dirty money'.

The West Midlands Police said in a statement that the economic crime unit of the police have worked diligently to ensure crooks can't benefit from their illegally obtained cash now or in the future.

"Our determined team have overcome the difficulties of the pandemic to continue retrieving money linked to crime, and targeting crooks who've benefited financially from their illegal activities," the statement read.

Those criminals who do not pay up face extended prison sentences, although the debt never goes away and officers are able to recover what is owed in the future.

Jenny Birch, head of Economic Crime Unit, said: "A criminal being convicted and sent to jail isn't always the end... it can just be the beginning for us."

"The likes of drug dealers and fraudsters can accrue vast amounts of money, and it's down to us to trace it and prove it's been illegally obtained. These are often lengthy and detailed investigations and it's testament to the team we've been able to claw back so much money," Birch said.

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster said: "I'm so pleased to see our police force hitting criminals where it hurts most, in the pocket."

"If these individuals think they can break the law and profit from their illegal activity then I'm afraid they're mistaken. I use this money to support community groups, via my Active Citizens Fund, meaning the proceeds of crime taken from criminals are used to tackle crime and support communities," Foster added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor