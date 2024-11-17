UKPNP slams PCB's plan to host Champions Trophy tour in PoJK and PoGB

Brussels [Belgium], November 17 : Jamil Maqsood, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), strongly opposed any attempts by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to host international events, such as the ICC Champions Trophy tour, in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), including the regions of Hunza, Skardu, and Muzaffarabad.

Maqsood described such proposals as "irresponsible" and warned that they would only serve to exacerbate political tensions and undermine the rights of the Kashmiri people living under Pakistan's occupation.

In a statement, Maqsood emphasised that PoJK, which includes Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) and the so-called 'Azad Kashmir,' is an internationally recognised disputed territory. He stressed that Pakistan's ongoing military presence and political administration in the region are violations of international law, leading to the systematic political marginalisation and suppression of fundamental rights for the local population.

"By proposing to bring the ICC Champions Trophy to these areas, Pakistan is not only violating international norms but also attempting to politicize sports to legitimize its illegal occupation," Maqsood said. "Such actions further deny the Kashmiri people their basic rights and aspirations for self-determination," he added.

Maqsood also expressed strong support for India's objections to the proposal, urging the international community and the International Cricket Council (ICC) to recognize the political implications of hosting events in PoJK. He highlighted that allowing such activities in the disputed region risks normalising Pakistan's occupation and ignoring the genuine calls for justice and reunification with Jammu and Kashmir, a region long recognised as a disputed territory under United Nations resolutions.

The UKPNP leader made a direct appeal to Pakistan, urging the country to respect international law and the will of the Kashmiri people by withdrawing its military and political apparatus from PoJK. "It is time to let the people of Jammu and Kashmir decide their future without external interference," Maqsood stated.

In his closing remarks, Jamil reiterated the UKPNP's commitment to the peaceful reunification of Jammu and Kashmir as an integral, democratic, and self-governing region. He called on international institutions like the ICC to avoid becoming tools of political propaganda and instead support efforts aimed at promoting peace, justice, and the fundamental rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The UKPNP remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice, peace, and a future where the people of Jammu and Kashmir can determine their own destiny without the imposition of foreign rule," he concluded.

The statement concluded with a call for the immediate exclusion of Hunza, Skardu, and Muzaffarabad from the ICC Champions Trophy itinerary, in alignment with international law and the wishes of the people of the region.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also strongly protested the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) plan to hold the Champions Trophy tour in the disputed regions of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), including Skardu, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad.

BCCI sources revealed that Secretary Jay Shah quickly condemned the PCB's decision and urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take decisive action. The PCB had announced the tour without prior consultation with the BCCI, prompting the strong objection. In response, the ICC suspended the tour and released a revised schedule that excluded the PoK cities from the itinerary.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor