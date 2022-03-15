Ukraine accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs in overnight attack

Today marks almost three weeks since the Russia-Ukraine war, but no concrete results have yet been reached. Russia has been attacking several Ukrainian cities for so long. But bitter resistance from Ukraine's military and civilians remains a major obstacle to Russia's victory. Therefore, mighty Russia has become weak. At the same time, Ukraine has accused Russia of using banned phosphorus munitions in an overnight attack on the town of Popasna in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region.

According to the news agency, the Ukrainian human rights organization claimed that Russia used a white phosphorus bomb at night in the city of Popasna in eastern Luhansk. Some photos have also surfaced about it. Phosphorus bombs can be used in war but their use in residential areas is prohibited. Phosphorus bomb is a chemical and there are no restrictions on its use. However, the rule is not to use phosphorus bombs in urban areas.

The bombing of a civilian city by the Russian attackers with these weapons is a war crime and a crime against humanity according to the Rome convention.

What is a phosphorus bomb?

Phosphorus bombs are not of any color, but often appear yellow. It contains a candle-like substance that smells like garlic and burns when exposed to oxygen.