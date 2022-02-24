Ukraine airbases, air defences destroyed, confirms Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway.In the following hours blasts were heard at several major cities across the eastern European country, and news agency Reuters reported missile strikes at Ukrainian military installations in capital Kyiv.The military said that it shot down five Russian planes and one military helicopter were shot down in Luhansk region. Moments later, Russia officially accepted that it destroyed Ukrainian airbases and air defences.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he spoke to his US counterpart, Joe Biden, who has condemned Russia's actions. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has urged Putin to cease all military operations; "President Putin, in the name of humanity bring your troops back to Russia."European airlines have been warned not to fly over or near Ukraine, and the Indian government is working at speed to repatriate over 20,000 of its nationals, several of whom are medical students. Two flights have landed so far, carrying over 420 people, with at least four more scheduled.Major western powers - the US, the UK, and the European Union - as well as other countries, have announced sanctions against Russia, but Putin's government has played down their impact so far.

