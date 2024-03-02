Ukraine approves plan of cooperation with NATO in 2024

Kiev, March 2 Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov signed a plan for the implementation of the adapted Annual National Program of Cooperation with NATO for 2024, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry reported.

Aiming at reforming Ukraine's security and defence sector, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry mapped out 50 steps to achieve 17 goals in its plan, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The plan includes creating a joint NATO-Ukraine centre for analysis, training and education, developing national documents based on NATO standards and completing the transformation of its command and control system in accordance with NATO principles and standards.

The Ukrainian Parliament earlier declared rapprochement with NATO as one of the key priorities for Ukraine this year.

NATO recognised Ukraine as its Enhanced Opportunities Partner in 2020.

In September 2023, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance is not ready to accept Ukraine as a member while its war with Russia is in an active stage.

