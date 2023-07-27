Ukraine claims one person killed in Russian attack on port infrastructure of Odesa 

Kyiv [Ukraine], July 27 : One person was killed after Russia launched a missile attack overnight into Thursday on the port infrastructure of Odesa, CNN reported citing Ukraine's Operational Command South.

Ukraine's Operational Command South in a statement said, "Kalibr missiles were launched from a submarine in the waters of the Black Sea at a critically low altitude, which made detection difficult."

It further said, "A civilian employee was killed when one of the administrative buildings of the port was hit." According to Ukraine's Operational Command South, production equipment in one of the cargo terminals was damaged in the attack.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the region's military administration, on Thursday, said that the employee who died in the attack was a security guard born in 1979. Kiper said that the guard building and two vehicles were also damaged in the attack.

In a separate incident, the Ukrainian Air Force said it had recorded two Kalibr missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea and eight Shahed-136/131 drones from the Prymorsko-Akhtarsk direction. It said the Kalibr missiles were not intercepted. However, all eight drones were destroyed by the Air Force in the Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

Last week, At least one person was killed and 19 others were injured in Russian strike on Odesa, according to Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command.

The statement said, "Another 19 people including four children were injured. Eleven adults and three children were hospitalized while the rest are being treated on an outpatient basis."

At least six residential buildings, a Ukrainian Orthodox Church and “architectural monuments" were damaged due to Russian strikes on Odesa overnight, CNN reported citing Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command.

