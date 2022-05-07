Ukraine evacuates 500 civilians from Mariupol: Official

Ukraine has evacuated about 500 civilians from the city of Mariupol, head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak said on Friday.

"We carried out the next stage of a complex operation to evacuate people from Mariupol and Azovstal. I can say that we managed to take out almost 500 civilians," Yermak said on Telegram.

He thanked the United Nations (UN) for its assistance in the evacuation efforts.

The evacuation from Mariupol was the centerpiece of talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last month. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

