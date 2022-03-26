Ukraine hints at deal with US on anti-missile defence systems

Warsaw, March 26 Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has hinted at an agreement on "concrete steps" to reduce the number of Russian missiles hitting facilities in Ukraine.

This was announced by Dmytro Kuleba after his talks with the US delegation led by President Joe Biden in Warsaw.

Kuleba did not specify the details, but hinted quite clearly at the prospect of obtaining additional weapons capable of shooting down missiles, European Pravda reported.

He posted on his account a photo of Defence Minister Alexei Reznikov handing over to Biden and other members of the US delegation "the wreckage of one of the Russian missiles that fired at the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security, better known as the Yavoriv Military Range".

"Today, in developing contacts between Presidents Zelensky and Biden, we agreed on the next steps to ensure that fewer such missiles fall on Ukrainian soil. And, of course, for Ukraine to win," the Minister said.

The Ukrainian Defence and Foreign Ministers, Oleksiy Reznikov and Dmytro Kuleba, visited Warsaw on Saturday for talks with their US counterparts. Biden personally joined the meeting, European Pravda reported.

During the meeting, Biden promised to achieve Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia.

