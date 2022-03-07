Ukraine moves ICJ seeking immediate suspension of Russian military operations

Ukraine on Monday (local time) requested the UN Court - International Court of Justice to intervene in the ongoing conflict with Russia, seeking to "immediately suspend Russian military operations".

Kyiv had lodged an urgent case at the UN Court concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide against Russia.

The Court began its deliberation on Monday at 0900 GMT. Russia is slated to reply on Tuesday.

As per the ICJ press release, Ukraine submitted for the indication of provisional measures after oral arguments were presented by Kyiv.

The Russian Federation did not participate in the hearing. In a letter sent on Saturday 5 March 2022, the Russian Federation informed the Court that it "ha[d] decided not to participate in the oral proceedings due to open on 7 March 2022", read the release.

The Ukrainian delegation was led by Anton Korynevych, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as Agent.

Ukraine respectfully requested that the Court indicate the following provisional measures: The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the military operations commenced on 24 February 2022 that have as their stated purpose and objective the prevention and punishment of a claimed genocide in the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts of Ukraine, added the release.

It also said that the Russian Federation shall immediately ensure that any military or irregular armed units which may be directed or supported by it, as well as any organizations and persons which may be subject to its control, direction or influence, take no steps in furtherance of the military operations which have as their stated purpose and objective preventing or punishing Ukraine for committing genocide.

The Russian Federation shall refrain from any action and shall provide assurances that no action is taken that may aggravate or extend the dispute that is the subject of this Application, or render this dispute more difficult to resolve, read the release.

The Russian Federation shall provide a report to the Court on measures taken to implement the Court's Order on Provisional Measures one week after such order and then on a regular basis to be fixed by the Court, it added.

The Court's decision on the Request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Ukraine will be delivered at a public sitting, the date of which will be announced in due course.

This case hinges on the 1948 UN Convention on Genocide, to which both Ukraine and Russia are parties.

The ICJ was already dealing with a dispute between the two countries dating back to Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and support for pro-Moscow rebels in Donetsk and Lugansk.

This comes against the backdrop of Russian forces launching military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised Ukraine to help with military aid to fight Russia.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor