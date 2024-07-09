Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Modi-Putin Meeting: 'Leader of World's Largest Democracy Hugs Bloody Criminal in Moscow'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow as a "leader of the World's largest democracy hug bloody criminal in Moscow." on the day that a Russian missile smashed into a children’s hospital in Kyiv, killing 37 people, three of whom were children, and 170 were injured.

PM Modi met Putin at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow on Monday, approximately 900 kilometres away, Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities in the morning.

"It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day," Zelensky added.

In Ukraine today, 37 people were killed, three of whom were children, and 170 were injured, including 13 children, as a result of Russia’s brutal missile strike.



A Russian missile struck the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, targeting young cancer patients. Many were… pic.twitter.com/V1k7PEz2rJ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 8, 2024

PM Modi's two-day trip marks his first visit to Russia since Putin began his full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two and a half years ago. According to sources, the Indian side will convey to the Russians that "there is no solution on the battlefield" and that "dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward."