Ukraine, Russia conduct second phase of prisoner swap

Kyiv/Moscow, June 12 Ukraine and Russia on Thursday carried out the second phase of a prisoner exchange involving seriously ill and severely wounded captives, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram that servicemen from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service were among those released.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry said another group of Russian servicemen have returned from Ukrainian captivity and are currently receiving necessary medical and psychological assistance in Belarus, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on June 9, Ukraine and Russia had carried out the first stage of a prisoner exchange following agreements reached in Istanbul, Ukraine's Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.

The Russian Defence Ministry had said in a statement that "the first group of Russian servicemen under the age of 25 was returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime".

A similar number of prisoners of war from the Ukrainian army were also transferred, it added.

During their last round of talks in Istanbul on June 2, Russia and Ukraine agreed on an "all-for-all" exchange involving seriously ill and wounded prisoners, as well as soldiers under the age of 25.

Efforts remain ongoing to repatriate the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen.

On Saturday, Ukraine's Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War had denied Russia's claim that Kyiv was delaying a prisoner exchange agreed on Monday.

"Today's statements by the Russian side do not reflect the reality and previously reached agreements," the agency said in a statement.

According to the statement, Ukraine had handed over to Russia the list of prisoners designated for the exchange, including those seriously wounded and ill. However, Russia had submitted different lists that "do not meet" the agreed parameters of the swap.

The agency said Ukraine had given Russia relevant comments, and the next move was expected from the Russian side.

Russia also accused Ukraine of indefinitely delaying a planned swap of prisoners and the handover of fallen soldiers' bodies.

