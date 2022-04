Ukraine Russia Conflict: Around 10 dead ‘in Russian attack on evacuation buses'

Around 10 Ukrainian civilians were killed and up to 30 were injured in evacuation buses. According to the reports, the attack happened near the village Borova, south of the city Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine, on Thursday. Dmytro Chubenko, spokesman for the Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office said, “The exact number of dead and injured, the circumstances and routes of the buses are being established.

“According to preliminary data at this time, up to 10 people died as a result of the shelling, and up to 30 more were wounded.”



Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy has praised his people’s bravery and resolve on the 50th day of war, calling Russia’s invasion “absurd” and “suicidal” in his latest national address. “We have withstood 50 days already. 50 days of Russian invasion, although the occupiers gave us a maximum of five,” he said. The Russian flagship cruiser Moskva has sunk in the Black Sea off southern Ukraine, according to Russia’s defence ministry. It is still unclear whether the ship was hit by Ukrainian weaponry. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin may resort to using a tactical or low-yield nuclear weapon in light of military setbacks in the invasion of Ukraine, the CIA director, William Burns, has said. During a speech in Atlanta, Burns said: “Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership … none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons.” The Kremlin placed Russian nuclear forces on high alert shortly after the assault began on 24 February.