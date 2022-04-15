Ukraine Russia Conflict: Around 1,000 Ukraine educational institutions has been damaged by Russia since the war

Russian troops have damaged almost 1,000 educational institutions since the war. Serhii Babak – the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, said that 88 of these buildings have been completely ruined.



Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy has praised his people’s bravery and resolve on the 50th day of war, calling Russia’s invasion “absurd” and “suicidal” in his latest national address. “We have withstood 50 days already. 50 days of Russian invasion, although the occupiers gave us a maximum of five,” he said. The Russian flagship cruiser Moskva has sunk in the Black Sea off southern Ukraine, according to Russia’s defence ministry. It is still unclear whether the ship was hit by Ukrainian weaponry. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin may resort to using a tactical or low-yield nuclear weapon in light of military setbacks in the invasion of Ukraine, the CIA director, William Burns, has said. During a speech in Atlanta, Burns said: “Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership … none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons.” The Kremlin placed Russian nuclear forces on high alert shortly after the assault began on 24 February.