Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Attacks on Ukraine part of "initial phase" says official

A senior defense official on Thursday claimed that the Russian attacked on Ukraine is just the part of initial phase” of a Russian invasion into the country.

“It is likely you will see this unfold in multiple phases, how many, how long, we don’t know, but what we’re seeing are initial phases of a large-scale invasion,” the senior defense official said.

“They’re making a move on Kyiv,” the official said.

“We still believe it’s our assessment, that they have every intention of basically decapitating the government and installing their own method of governance, which would explain these early moves towards Kyiv,” the official added.