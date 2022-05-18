Ukraine Russia Conflict: Boris Johnson express his happiness over Sweden and Finland's Nato joining

The UK’s prime minister, Boris Johnson, said he is looking forward to welcoming Finland and Sweden into Nato, just hours after both countries formally submitted their applications to join the military alliance.

Johnson tweeted that it was a “historic” day and said Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, had “transformed the geopolitical contours of our continent”. However, Finland and Sweden took the historic step of asking for Nato membership over security concerns in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This is an historic day for our alliance & the world. Not long ago nobody would have predicted this step, but Putin’s appalling ambitions have transformed the geopolitical contours of our continent.



I look forward to welcoming Finland & Sweden into the @NATO family very soon. https://t.co/0IxmEpvky8 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has said that Europe risked paying the most expensive energy prices in the world by abandoning Russian energy supplies. A village in Russia’s western province of Kursk bordering Ukraine came under Ukrainian fire, the regional governor said, but there were no injuries. Also, Finland and Sweden announced they will submit their bids to join Nato together, despite Turkey’s threat to block the military alliance’s expansion. Finland’s parliament overwhelmingly approved a government proposal to join Nato, a day after Sweden confirmed its intention to join the alliance. However, Eight people have died and 12 were wounded after Russia launched a missile strike on the village of Desna in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, according to Ukraine’s state emergency service. The regional governor, Viacheslav Chaus, said Russia launched four missiles at around 5 am local time on Tuesday.