Ukraine Russia Conflict: Brazil’s ex-president Lula blames Zelensky equally for war

Brazilian presidential frontrunner Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has said the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, are equally responsible for the war in Ukraine. The former president said it was irresponsible for western leaders to celebrate Mr Zelensky because they are encouraging war instead of focusing on closed-door negotiations to stop the fighting.

“I see the president of Ukraine, speaking on television, being applauded, getting a standing ovation by all the [European] parliamentarians,” Lula told.

