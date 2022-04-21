Ukraine Russia Conflict: British fighters captured in Ukraine are being looked after very well, says Russia

Russia’s foreign ministry on Thursday said that British fighters who had been captured in Ukraine were being fed, watered and given necessary help.

“Don’t worry, the Russian side is taking care of them. They are fed, watered, and given the necessary assistance. Just like other foreigners who have surrendered or been detained”, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Two British fighters were captured in Ukraine by Russian forces. The two-man is identified as Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin. Both of them have asked for the help from British prime minister Boris Johnson to bring them back home in exchange for Ukraine releasing pro-Russian politician and oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, whose close friend Mr Putin is godfather to his youngest daughter Daryna.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Volodymyr Zelensky has said the situation in Mariupol is deteriorating with roughly 1,000 civilians remaining trapped in the Azovstal steel plant with the remaining fighters who are heavily outnumbered. However, Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of Vladimir Putin, said he believed Russian forces would be in complete control of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol “before lunchtime, or after lunch” on Thursday. Also, Ukraine is working to convince western allies to shift Russia’s shipments of natural gas from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Ukraine’s pipeline, increasing Kyiv’s leverage, energy officials told Reuters. And US President Joe Biden is set to announce plans on Thursday to send additional military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, according to a US official.