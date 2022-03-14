Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Building in Kviy catches fire early morning at 5 pm, see video

On early Monday, firefighters in Kyiv are putting out a blaze in an apartment building after a shelling attack. The nine-story building on 20 Bohatyrska street in Obolon was seen in fire. According to the reports the building catch fire at 5 am on Monday.

🔥In Obolon, Kyiv, a shell hit a residential building: two floors were partially destroyed and apartments were on fire. pic.twitter.com/Lw9QPsQWKs — Ukraine News Live🇺🇦 (@UkraineNewsLive) March 14, 2022



Earlier, it has been reported that Ukraine and Russia will sit down again today for talks to end the ongoing war. Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said the two countries will “achieve some results literally in a matter of days."

However, the War between Ukraine and Russia is going on for three weeks now. However, it is been reported that Russia has sought military support from China. While China denied the rumors and said “never heard” of the Russian arms requests. It is been also stated that the United States will try to persuade China not to supply arms to Russia. Earlier, the US has warned of the possibility of chemical or biological weapons being used by Russia. Not only this Russian airstrikes hit three cities in Ukraine on Friday – including two in the country’s west. Hundreds of thousands of civilians remain trapped and under fire in Ukrainian cities. But a third Russian major general has been killed in Ukraine, western officials confirmed. Criticizing Russia, Joe Biden announced plans to ban the import of seafood, vodka, and diamonds from Russia. The US has also accused Russia of violating nuclear safety principles. Meanwhile, Russia has moved to block Instagram after its parent company, Meta, said it would allow calls for violence against Putin and Russian soldiers.