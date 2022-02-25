Ukraine-Russia Conflict: China backs Russia, and says it opposes sanctions over Russia

China on Friday said it opposes any "illegal" sanctions that harm the "legitimate rights and interests" of Russia.



Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a regular news briefing said, "The U.S. has imposed more than 100 sanctions on Russia since 2011, but this is not a fundamental and effective means to solve the problem."

Although Wang called all countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity to be respected but refuses to talk about Russia's actions as an invasion. While on Thursday China said it would lift all restrictions on imports of Russian wheat.

After which Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison criticized China for its weak response to Russia's actions, including the announcement on wheat.

"You don't go and throw a lifeline to Russia in the middle of a period when they are invading another country," he said. "That is simply unacceptable."

Early this morning on Friday, Russia again attacked Ukraine, and Ukraine's President furiously slammed countries' allies for not supporting them two times in a row. He said "This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance,"

"Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved" he added.

On Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. In the following hours, blasts were heard at several major cities across the eastern European country, and news agency Reuters reported missile strikes at Ukrainian military installations in the capital Kyiv. The military said that it shot down five Russian planes and one military helicopter was shot down in the Luhansk region. Moments later, Russia officially accepted that it destroyed Ukrainian airbases and air defenses.