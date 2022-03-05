Ukraine-Russia Conflict: China blocks Premier League coverage in Russia to support Ukraine

To support the solidarity of Ukraine, country China is likely to block coverage of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures with England’s biggest clubs. The Premier League has expressed its feeling to support Ukraine in the ongoing crises.

According to reports, Chinese rights holder iQIYI Sports had reacted by refusing to air the matches.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for one week now. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv.

Russia is preparing for a final major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The photos were shared earlier by American satellite imaging company Maxar Technology. For the past four days, Russian troops have been attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But the Ukrainian army is determined to fight to the last. So now there is a possibility of a major attack by increasing the number of Russian troops. According to reports, the convoy includes Russian troops, weapons, and sophisticated vehicles.