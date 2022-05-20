Ukraine Russia Conflict: Civilians and heavily wounded Ukrainian fighters evacuated from Azovstal steelworks

Civilians and heavily wounded Ukrainian fighters have been evacuated from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, according to the commander of Ukraine’s Azov regiment, Denys Prokopenko. "We have constantly emphasised the three most important conditions for us: civilians, wounded and dead" Prokopenko said.

"The civilians have been evacuated. The heavily wounded received the necessary assistance and they were evacuated, to be later exchanged and delivered to territory controlled by Ukraine" he added.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the Donbas, where Russia is now concentrating its main effort, has been “completely destroyed”. Russia has said a further 771 Ukrainian troops have “surrendered” at Mariupol’s besieged Azovstal steelworks, bringing the total number to 1,730 this week, while the International Committee of the Red Cross said it had started registering the Ukrainian prisoners of war who left the plant. It is not clear how many remain at the plant. Also, Russia’s promise to use lasers to shoot down drones in Ukraine has prompted widespread scepticism that the novel and possibly nuclear-powered weaponry could be deployed on the battlefield or have any significant impact on the war.



