Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Countries are criticizing Russia over the war on Ukraine, says will not stand by it

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a phone call that “the West would not stand by as President Putin waged his campaign against the Ukrainian people."

Johnson and Zelensky spoke over the phone after Russia’s attack. Johnson told Zelensky that “he was appalled by the unfolding events in Ukraine."

Johnson hoped “Ukraine could resist,” and that the United Kingdom had Ukrainians in their thoughts "during this dark time."

Earlier, US President Joe Biden in a statement said, that he spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on late Wednesday. Biden said in the statement, "I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the United Nations Security Council."

He added that Zelensky had asked him “to call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Putin’s flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine."

Biden also said that he will meet with the leaders of the G7 nations and that the US and its allies would impose "severe sanctions on Russia."