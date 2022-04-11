Ukraine Russia Conflict: EU must introduce oil sanctions to cut off Russia’s financial support, says Ireland’s foreign minister

Ireland’s foreign minister on Monday said, that the European Union needs to cut off financing for the Russian war in Ukraine by introducing sanctions on oil exports.

“Ireland has maintained for quite some time that we need to take a maximalist approach to sanctions to offer the strongest deterrent to the continuation of this war and brutality" he further said.

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, more than 3,500 pro-Ukrainian demonstrators took to the streets of Germany in response to a motorcade of about 600 pro-Russian protesters in 400 cars flying Russian flags. Meanwhile, the White House has renewed its condemnation of the Russian targeting of Ukrainian civilians as war crimes, citing recent events including Friday’s missile strike on a railway station as “cruel and criminal and evil”. The death toll from Kramatorsk train station attack has risen to 57, Ukraine said. And Russian armed forces are seeking to strengthen troop numbers with personnel discharged from military service a decade ago, as losses mount.