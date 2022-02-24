Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Indian Embassy issues advisory to travellers

Amid the tense Russia-Ukraine war situation, Embassy of India ha isued an advisory saying the present situation in Ukraine is “highly uncertain” and urges citizens to remain safe wherever they are. “All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from the western part of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily,” said a statement from the Indian embassy in Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced "special military operations" in Ukraine. There were reports of explosions in Ukrainian capital Kiev where Thursday dawn was breaking and of Russian troops entering the country. According to reports, there have been two explosions in Kramatosk. Russian troops are entering Ukraine via Crimea.

Tensions between the two countries have been high since November. Now the war on the Russia-Ukraine border has begun.