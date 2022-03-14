Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Leader of Russia’s Chechnya region reported to be in Ukraine, for war

It is been reported that Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechnya region, is reportedly in Ukraine alongside Russian forces. The leader on Monday posted a video on social media, in which we was seen in a military uniform along with soldiers studying plans around a table.

In a message, he said that the video had been taken at Hostomel, an airfield near Kyiv. “The other day we were about 20km from you Kyiv Nazis and now we are even closer,” he added, calling Ukrainian forces to surrender “or you will be finished”.

“We will show you that Russian practice teaches warfare better than foreign theory and the recommendations of military advisers,” he added.

However, the War between Ukraine and Russia is going on for three weeks now. However, it is been reported that Russia has sought military support from China. While China denied the rumors and said “never heard” of the Russian arms requests. It is been also stated that the United States will try to persuade China not to supply arms to Russia.