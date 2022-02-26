Ukraine-Russia Conflict: More than 120,000 Ukrainian left the country since Russia attacked on the country

More than 120,000 Ukrainian left the country since Russia began its attack on Ukraine this week, the United Nations refugee agency informed on Saturday. U.N. Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, Kelly Clements, told CNN that situation was expected to get worse.

“We now see over 120,000 people that have gone to all of the neighboring countries,” she said. “The reception that they are receiving from local communities, from local authorities, is tremendous. But it’s a dynamic situation. We are really quite devastated, obviously, with what’s to come.”

Most are heading to Poland and Moldova. While some are entering Most are heading Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary, the U.N. said.

Russia has launched a war against Ukraine for three days now. On Saturday morning, heavy street fighting against Russian troops has been seen in Kyiv and officials urged the citizens to take immediate shelter. Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the US government’s request to evacuate the capital city Kyiv because it comes under a Russian attack.

According to a senior US intelligence official, when the US government asked to evacuate the capital city, the Ukraine President turned down the offer and said "I want weapons to fight."