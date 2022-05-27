Ukraine Russia Conflict: Mortar shots were fired every half an hour in the Shostka district, says Governor

Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the governor of Sumy, which is in the north-east of Ukraine and borders Russia, said "From 4.30am mortar shots were fired every half an hour in the Shostka district. Private houses of civilians on the outskirts of Seredino Buda were damaged."

"At half past six in the morning, the outskirts of the village of Stari Vyrky, Bilopil community, Sumy district, were fired upon with anti-aircraft guns. The enemy fled from its territory. No one was injured" the governor added.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Kharkiv has been hit by fresh strikes amid fears the city is still on Russia’s agenda. At least nine civilians were killed, including a child, and 19 injured, authorities said. While, the Kremlin has rejected claims that Russia has blocked grain exports from Ukraine, blaming the west for creating such a situation by imposing sanctions on Russia. Also, Two captured Russian soldiers have pleaded guilty to shelling a town in eastern Ukraine, in the second war crimes trial since Russian troops invaded the country. And, there are about 8,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war held in the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, the Luhansk official Rodion Miroshnik has said.