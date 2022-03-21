Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Nearly six people died in overnight bombing of Kyiv shopping centre, Watch video

According to a journalist from Agence France-Presse, nearly six people were killed in the overnight bombing of a shopping centre in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The bodies were laid out in front of the Retroville shopping mall in the northwestern Podilskyi district. The burnt-out mall was still smoking on Monday morning.

However, Ukraine’s state emergency services said that they received the emergency call at 10.48 pm.

Meanwhile, it's been one month since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The UN’s recent data showing that 6.5 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced since the war began. The Russian military on Sunday bombed an art school where around 400 people were taking refuge in the besieged port city of Mariupol. On Wednesday, Russia targeted a theatre in the same city, where hundreds of civilians were sheltering. However, the reports are also coming that the US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine and “impose severe and unprecedented costs on Russia” for its invasion, the White House said.