Ukraine-Russia Conflict: No journalists are allowed to enter Ukraine's Irpin after US reporter got killed

Ukraine mayor Oleksandr Markushyn on Tuesday said that no journalist will allow entering Irpin Ukraine until the area is captured by Russian forces. This move come after an American filmmaker Brent Renaud, was killed and another one found wounded by Russian forces attack.

News agency AFP on Twitter posted a video in which Markushyn said, "no journalist would be let into Irpin because the stream of media content from the city was revealing military positions to the Russians and that the measure had been taken to prevent risking more Ukrainian lives."

VIDEO: Journalists banned from Irpin.



Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn says no journalists will be let into Irpin because the stream of media content from the city helps reveal military positions to the Russians, and that the measure is to prevent risking Ukrainian lives pic.twitter.com/1pe0mbtmex — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 15, 2022

"In this way, we want to save lives for them and our defenders… I very much ask all media representatives, as well as Ukrainians, do not post photos of our servicemen, their equipment or anything that would indicate their location,” Markushyn added.

The war between Russia and Ukraine is going on for three weeks now, but no concrete results have yet been reached. Russia has been attacking several Ukrainian cities for so long. But bitter resistance from Ukraine's military and civilians remains a major obstacle to Russia's victory. Therefore, mighty Russia has become weak. At the same time, Ukraine has accused Russia of using banned phosphorus munitions in an overnight attack on the town of Popasna in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region.