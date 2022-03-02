Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Over 450,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered Poland, says the officials

Since Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday over 450,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered Poland. Polish deputy interior minister Pawel Szefernaker on Radio Zet today revealed these numbers. Refugees heading on the train in Poland after fleeing Ukraine.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on since Thursday morning. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is now trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv.

Russia is preparing for a final major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The photos were shared on Monday by American satellite imaging company Maxar Technology. For the past four days, Russian troops have been attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But the Ukrainian army is determined to fight to the last. So now there is a possibility of a major attack by increasing the number of Russian troops. According to reports, the convoy includes Russian troops, weapons, and sophisticated vehicles.