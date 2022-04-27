Ukraine Russia Conflict: Poland government arrested a citizen of the Russian Federation and a citizen of Belarus for espionage activities

Poland's government on Wednesday issued a statement which says that they have arrested “a citizen of the Russian Federation and a citizen of Belarus who was engaged in espionage activities in Poland” and that a court has “ordered their detention on remand for three months”.

The statement reads "The men detained on 21 and 22 April are suspected of espionage activities for the Russian secret services. The material collected by the military counterintelligence service (SKW) indicates that a Russian and a Belarusian, acting on behalf of the Russian intelligence against Poland, carried out activities aimed at identifying the functioning of the Polish Armed Forces, including the presence of the army in the Polish-Belarusian border zone."

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, A series of blasts were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border amid reports an ammunition depot caught fire, local officials have said. However, Russia’s defence ministry warned of an immediate “proportional response” if Britain continues its “direct provocation” of the Kyiv regime, after the UK armed forces minister, James Heappey, described Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil that hit supplies and disrupt logistics as “completely legitimate”. Also, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he believes Russia is trying to destabilize the situation in Moldova’s Transnistrian region after a series of explosions there, adding that Ukrainian armed forces were ready for a possible escalation by Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territory. “The goal is obvious – to destabilize the situation in the region, to threaten Moldova. They show that if Moldova supports Ukraine, there will be certain steps,” Zelenskiy said