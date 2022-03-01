Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Putin could unleash his new weapon on Ukraine, know about it

Experts on Tuesday 1st March have warned Vladimir Putin could use Thermobaric weapons, in the war with Ukraine, these weapons are considered as one of the most brutal war weapons that exist. These missiles are filled with highly explosive fuel and chemical mix which could cause supersonic blast waves that can destroy everything not only buildings but humans too.

These weapons are also known as aerosol bombs or vacuum bombs. Not only this but the Russian used the thermobaric weapon during the day, Ukraine claimed.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on since Thursday morning. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is now trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv. Meanwhile, some satellite photos have surfaced. Of which 64 km on the roads of Ukraine. A long line of Russian troops is visible. Satellite photos show Russia taking an aggressive stance.

Russia is preparing for a final major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The photos were shared on Monday by American satellite imaging company Maxar Technology. For the past three days, Russian troops have been attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But the Ukrainian army is determined to fight to the last. So now there is a possibility of a major attack by increasing the number of Russian troops. According to reports, the convoy includes Russian troops, weapons and sophisticated vehicles.