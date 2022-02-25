Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russia bans all UK flights landing or crossing its airspace

Russia on Friday banned all UK flights landing or crossing its airspace, including transit flights, Russia's Federal Agency of Air Transport released a statement in this regard.

Agency said it tried to talk with UK aviation authorities but this was declined. This move of Russia comes after the U.K. suspended Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot from landing at its airports.

Virgin Atlantic airlines have apologized to its customers and said flights will take a longer time.

Early this morning on Friday, Russia again attacked Ukraine, and Ukraine's President furiously slammed countries' allies for not supporting them two times in a row. He said "This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance,"

"Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved" he added.

On Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. In the following hours, blasts were heard at several major cities across the eastern European country, and news agency Reuters reported missile strikes at Ukrainian military installations in the capital Kyiv. The military said that it shot down five Russian planes and one military helicopter was shot down in the Luhansk region. Moments later, Russia officially accepted that it destroyed Ukrainian airbases and air defenses.