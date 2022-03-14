Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russia denies US claims of seeking help from China amid ongoing war with Ukraine

Russia on Monday denies taking help from China with military equipment for the war with Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, that Russia could take full control of major Ukrainian cities without any help or military assistance from China.

“Russia possesses its own independent potential to continue the operation,” Mr Peskov said.



“As we said, it is going according to plan and will be completed on time and in full" he added.

The War between Ukraine and Russia is going on for three weeks now. However, it is been reported that Russia has sought military support from China. While China denied the rumors and said “never heard” of the Russian arms requests. It is been also stated that the United States will try to persuade China not to supply arms to Russia. Earlier, the US has warned of the possibility of chemical or biological weapons being used by Russia. Not only this Russian airstrikes hit three cities in Ukraine on Friday – including two in the country’s west. Hundreds of thousands of civilians remain trapped and under fire in Ukrainian cities. But a third Russian major general has been killed in Ukraine, western officials confirmed. Criticizing Russia, Joe Biden announced plans to ban the import of seafood, vodka, and diamonds from Russia. The US has also accused Russia of violating nuclear safety principles. Meanwhile, Russia has moved to block Instagram after its parent company, Meta, said it would allow calls for violence against Putin and Russian soldiers.