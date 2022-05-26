Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia integrating Kherson into its educational system, informs local officer

Tatiana Kuzmich, chief of the Kherson region’s education department, told a news agency that, the Russia-controlled Kherson region of Ukraine will be integrated into Moscow’s education system. “We will integrate into Russia’s education system but preserve the best local educational traditions,” Tatiana Kuzmich said.

“Obviously, we should reject the Bologna system and return to the best domestic educational traditions. Schools in the Kherson region will follow this path,” she said.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president and foreign minister have pleaded with the west to send more weapons to their military in the face of Russia’s intensifying assault on the eastern Donbas region. Russian forces have launched fresh assaults on towns in eastern Ukraine, with the city of Sievierodonetsk increasingly in danger of being totally encircled. Also, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said Moscow’s plan to simplify the process of handing Russian citizenship to residents of Ukraine’s Russian-occupied regions violates international law.