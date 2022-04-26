Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia loses last hope to scare the world off supporting Ukraine: Ukraine Official

Hours after Russia warned the world that the threat of nuclear confrontation was “serious, real”, Ukraine said it regarded this as scaremongering and a sign of weakness. Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba took his Twitter and wrote "Russia loses last hope to scare the world off supporting Ukraine. Thus the talk of a ‘real’ danger of WWIII. This only means Moscow senses defeat in Ukraine. Therefore, the world must double down on supporting Ukraine so that we prevail and safeguard European and global security."

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Officials from more than 40 countries are set to gather at Germany’s Ramstein airbase on Tuesday, for US-hosted talks expected to focus on how to arm Kyiv against a Russian onslaught in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign minister has urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to press Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol when he visits Moscow on Tuesday. However, About 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since start of the invasion, the UK defence secretary, Ben Wallace has said. Speaking in parliament on Monday afternoon, he added that alongside the death toll, 2,000 armoured vehicles had been destroyed or captured, including 530 tanks.